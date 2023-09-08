America keen to work with India after seeing ambition of its youth, says US official
'...India and the US share a partnership in several sectors including critical emerging technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Education, Student mobility and others. America wants to work with India after seeing the ambition of the youth in India,' said US State Dept. Spokesperson Margaret MacLeod
Ahead of the G20 Summit in India, the US on Friday said that America is keen to work with India after seeing the ambition of the youth in the country.
Talking to ANI news agency, US State Department Spokesperson Margaret MacLeod said, “We will have discussions on several issues at the G20 Summit. India and the US share a partnership in several sectors including critical emerging technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Education, Student mobility and others. America wants to work with India after seeing the ambition of the youth in India.”
She said the US believes that India, given its status of an emerging economy, is raising its voice and through this platform perspective of all the countries should be included.
“Under India’s Presidency, there is also a talk of including African Union as a permanent member of the G20, which America supports,” she said.
This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. Extensive preparations and arrangements have been made for the summit, with the intention of showcasing both India’s soft power as well as modern face.
The 18th G20 Summit will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.
The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.
The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).
With inputs from agencies
