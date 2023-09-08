World

America keen to work with India after seeing ambition of its youth, says US official

'...India and the US share a partnership in several sectors including critical emerging technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Education, Student mobility and others. America wants to work with India after seeing the ambition of the youth in India,' said US State Dept. Spokesperson Margaret MacLeod

FP Staff Last Updated:September 08, 2023 12:08:14 IST
America keen to work with India after seeing ambition of its youth, says US official

US State Department Spokesperson Margaret MacLeod. ANI

Ahead of the G20 Summit in India, the US on Friday said that America is keen to work with India after seeing the ambition of the youth in the country.

Talking to ANI news agency, US State Department Spokesperson Margaret MacLeod said, “We will have discussions on several issues at the G20 Summit. India and the US share a partnership in several sectors including critical emerging technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Education, Student mobility and others. America wants to work with India after seeing the ambition of the youth in India.”

Related Articles

G20

G20 Summit: 3 private hospitals among 8 medical facilities put on 'high alert'

G20

G20 Summit in Delhi: Here's how to watch the event LIVE

She said the US believes that India, given its status of an emerging economy, is raising its voice and through this platform perspective of all the countries should be included.

“Under India’s Presidency, there is also a talk of including African Union as a permanent member of the G20, which America supports,” she said.

This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. Extensive preparations and arrangements have been made for the summit, with the intention of showcasing both India’s soft power as well as modern face.

The 18th G20 Summit will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

With inputs from agencies

Published on: September 08, 2023 12:04:14 IST

TAGS:

also read

Delhi's green makeover: 2.5 lakh potted plants to adorn streets during G-20 Summit
India

Delhi's green makeover: 2.5 lakh potted plants to adorn streets during G-20 Summit

The Delhi government had set a target of planting 52 lakh saplings and shrubs in the financial year 2023-24 to enhance the national capital's green cover.

'India holds important place in building efficient and trusted global supply chain': PM Modi at B20 Summit
India

'India holds important place in building efficient and trusted global supply chain': PM Modi at B20 Summit

In his keynote address at the closing session of the B20 Summit, 2023 in the national capital on Sunday, PM Modi recalled how India supplied vaccines beyond its borders and became the ‘Pharmacy of the World' during the 'once-in-a-century pandemic' — COVID-19

Flight operations at Delhi's IGI Airport to take hit during G20 Summit, over 1,000 flights will be impacted
India

Flight operations at Delhi's IGI Airport to take hit during G20 Summit, over 1,000 flights will be impacted

The Central government has made it mandatory for airlines to reduce their flight frequency by 25% during the G20 Summit in Delhi. This decision stems from limitations in parking space at the Delhi airport.