Amazon deliveryman in Florida fired after video of woman emerging from his van goes viral

An Amazon delivery person in Florida, USA, has been fired after a video of a woman getting out of the van broke the internet. The 11-second video, originally posted on TikTok, has gone viral on social media with over 11.3 million views on the social networking site, attracting a lot of comments from social media users.

The clip features an Amazon van parked in the middle of the road in Florida. The backdoor of the van is opened by the driver, with a woman in a black dress and flip-flops stepping out. As the driver closes the door, the woman can be seen using her mobile as she walks away from the van.

Watch the clip here.

Commenting on the issue, Amazon said that the driver is no longer associated with the company, adding that the scene in the video is not a reflection of “the high standards we have for our delivery service partners and their drivers”. It mentioned that it was not in the company’s policy to allow unauthorised persons to enter delivery vans.

Meanwhile, social media users posted their own theories about the mysterious woman and why she was present in the van.

While some people speculated that the driver was just giving a lift to a friend, others made a variety of comments about the clip, joking about the company and the driver.

This is not the first time Amazon drivers have been in the news for negative reasons. An Amazon driver was arrested in September this year for alleged disguising himself as a woman and attaching a pen camera to his shoes to record women using a bathroom at a mall in Massachusetts.

Authorities found videos and photos of girls as young as eight years on the man’s phone.

In another incident, an Amazon deliveryman was caught tossing parcels like Frisbees on a security camera. The video showed the man flinging the parcels at the house and then nonchalantly walking away.