Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos becomes world's richest man with a net worth of $141.9 bn

World Indo-Asian News Service Jun 19, 2018 08:36:53 IST

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has become the richest man in the world with a net wealth of $141.9 billion, the Forbes World's Billionaires list showed on 18 June.

A file photo of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Reuters

Bezos' wealth has grown more than USD 5 billion since June 1 to beat Bill Gates, the principal founder of Microsoft Corporation, who is the second-richest man in the world with USD 92.9 billion.

Warren Buffet, one of the most successful investors in the world, trailed in the third place with a total of wealth of USD 82.2 billion.

Bezos officially became the richest person in the world earlier this year, and his business behemoth of online retailing, Amazon, grew into the second most valuable company in the world after Apple.

Fortune's last list release showed that Amazon ranked eighth on the 2018 list of America's largest companies, with revenues of USD 177.87 billion.


Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 08:36 AM

