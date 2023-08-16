Alleged Russian spies in UK reportedly gave 'being British' classes to fellow Bulgarians, reveal neighbors

In a startling turn of events, three Bulgarian nationals, suspected to be spy agents of Russia, were arrested and formally accused in a high-stakes national security probe in the UK.

These individuals are facing charges of possessing fraudulent identity documents with malicious intent, all while allegedly being operatives of the Russian security apparatus.

Among the counterfeit materials confiscated are passports, identity cards, and sundry documents fabricated for several countries including the UK, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece, and the Czech Republic.

Astounded residents residing in the proximity of two of the suspected spies, who were known to be a couple, have shared anecdotes of their seamless integration into British society.

They regaled in quintessentially British customs, such as indulging in hearty morning fry-ups at a local eatery, and pleasantly surprised their neighbours by proffering delectable confections.

The defendants have been identified as Orlin Roussev, aged 45, hailing from Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, and the couple, Bizer Dzhambazov, aged 41, from Harrow in north-west London, and Katrin Ivanova, aged 31, also residing at the same Harrow address.

According to reports, Ivanova and Dzhambazov had the habit of sharing culinary delights with their neighbours.

Furthermore, the couple ran a community organization that provided valuable services to fellow Bulgarians, including acquainting them with the cultural nuances and social norms of British society.

Dzhambazov, who served as a hospital driver, and Ivanova, a laboratory assistant employed by a private healthcare entity, were regarded as an ordinary pair leading an unassuming life in Harrow.

An individual living near their previous Harrow residence shared insights, noting, “They resided here for a span of two to three years before relocating before the onset of Covid-19.

They were courteous and amiable. He was engaged in transporting medical samples, and she was more invested in the Bulgarian community endeavors. They identified themselves as Max and Kate, the names by which we knew them.”

Simon Carsini, proprietor of a Cafe in proximity, shared that the couple would casually frequent his establishment donning flip-flops and vests while indulging in a traditional Full English breakfast.

Carsini mentioned, “I consulted my chef about them, and he recognized them immediately. They would visit and order a hearty Super Breakfast along with four toasts, often occupying the window seats.

Harrow, being a melting pot of diverse cultures, fosters an environment where anyone can seamlessly assimilate and lead a regular life.”

A glance at Dzhambazov’s Facebook profile revealed his fondness for the rock band Queen.

Furthermore, records from Companies House unveiled his ownership of a business named B.I Business Investment Ltd, which he established back in 2016.

Ivanova’s image surfaced, showcasing her engaged in dancing at a renowned Bulgarian restaurant situated in Palmers Green, London. Notably, local residents near the couple’s recent residence recounted witnessing police vehicles stationed in the Lidl car park opposite their abode for an extended period earlier in the year.

During this time, forensics experts were observed entering and exiting their premises.

The property owner, Sonal Thakrar, conveyed her astonishment upon entering their flat after news of the police inquiry emerged. She was taken aback by the sheer volume of alcoholic beverages present, likening it to a pub.

Thakrar shared, “I was completely taken aback. The flat resembled a pub due to the sheer quantity of alcohol present. Numerous bottles of whiskey and gin were strewn around. While it’s not uncommon for people to enjoy a drink, the extent of alcohol accumulation was unparalleled. The ambience wasn’t particularly homely, and it didn’t convey a pleasant atmosphere.”

All three defendants, including Roussev, made their appearance at the Old Bailey on July 31.

Ivanova’s hearing at the Old Bailey took place recently. As of now, they have not entered pleas in response to the charges and are being held in custody.

The Met Police reported that a total of five individuals were arrested under the National Secrets Act in February. Subsequently, three among them were charged under Section 4 of the Identity Documents Act 2010.

Roussev’s history reflects his move to the UK in 2009, where he initially worked as a technician within the financial services sector. The trio is scheduled to stand trial at the Old Bailey in January.

These arrests form part of a series of instances involving Russian espionage activities on UK soil. Notably, the attempted assassination of former double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, Wiltshire, through the use of the deadly nerve agent Novichok, carried out by Russian operatives, remains a significant episode.

The victims, along with Detective Nick Bailey who responded to the incident, were hospitalized and faced life-threatening situations.

In the same year, a local resident named Dawn Sturgess, unrelated to the Skripals, tragically succumbed to exposure to the same nerve agent concealed in a perfume bottle in Wiltshire.

Back in 2006, former Russian intelligence officer Alexander Litvinenko met his demise in London, having been poisoned by assassins affiliated with the Russian government.