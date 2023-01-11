All flights across US grounded due to technical glitch, White House rules out cyberattack

All flights across the US have been grounded on Wednesday due to a glitch in Federal Aviation Administration’s computer system, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports.

“The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. While some functions are beginning to come back online, National Airspace System operations remain limited,” the FAA said in a statement on Twitter.

Cleared Update No. 2 for all stakeholders: ⁰⁰The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. ⁰⁰While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

The system that has been hit by the technical glitch alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Meanwhile, the White House has ruled out a cyberattack in relation to the outage.

“The president has been briefed by the secretary of transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates,” tweeted Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, referring to the transport department and federal aviation authority.

We are following reports of a problem with the NOTAM system that might affect flights in the US. Live map at https://t.co/1hk0cAeBPB pic.twitter.com/YlF5I0Ga0t — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 11, 2023

Meanwhile, stranded passengers have been taking to Twitter to share their grievances.

A system wide #faa computer failure means all air travel is shut down nationwide. Waiting at LGA. — Walter Katz (@w_katz1) January 11, 2023

In Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. Airline just informed us that the FAA computers are down in the US and no flights are flying to America. — Sal Paradise (@kjbulko) January 11, 2023

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.