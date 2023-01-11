World

All flights across US grounded due to technical glitch, White House rules out cyberattack

The system that has been hit by the technical glitch alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures

January 11, 2023
All flights across the US have been grounded on Wednesday due to a glitch in Federal Aviation Administration’s computer system, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports.

“The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. While some functions are beginning to come back online, National Airspace System operations remain limited,” the FAA said in a statement on Twitter.

The system that has been hit by the technical glitch alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures, CNBC-TV18 reported.
Meanwhile, the White House has ruled out a cyberattack in relation to the outage.
“The president has been briefed by the secretary of transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates,” tweeted Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, referring to the transport department and federal aviation authority.

Meanwhile, stranded passengers have been taking to Twitter to share their grievances.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: January 11, 2023

