All flights across US grounded due to technical glitch, White House rules out cyberattack
The system that has been hit by the technical glitch alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures
All flights across the US have been grounded on Wednesday due to a glitch in Federal Aviation Administration’s computer system, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports.
“The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. While some functions are beginning to come back online, National Airspace System operations remain limited,” the FAA said in a statement on Twitter.
Cleared Update No. 2 for all stakeholders: ⁰⁰The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. ⁰⁰While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited.
We are following reports of a problem with the NOTAM system that might affect flights in the US. Live map at https://t.co/1hk0cAeBPB pic.twitter.com/YlF5I0Ga0t
Meanwhile, stranded passengers have been taking to Twitter to share their grievances.
A system wide #faa computer failure means all air travel is shut down nationwide. Waiting at LGA.
In Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. Airline just informed us that the FAA computers are down in the US and no flights are flying to America.
