Algeria’s ruling FLN party elects new leader - state TV

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s ruling National Liberation Front (FLN) party has elected Mohamed Djemai, a 50-year-old businessman, as its new leader, state television said on Tuesday.

The appointment came almost a month after mass protests forced the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika after 20 years in power. Protests have continued with demands for the dismantling of the entire ruling elite and a shift towards more democracy in Algeria, a major oil and gas producer.

(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; editing by Mark Heinrich)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.