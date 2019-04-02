Algeria's Bouteflika will resign before his mandate ends on April 28 - APS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika who has faced mass protests and pressure from the army demanding he end his 20-year rule, will resign before his mandate ends on April 28, state news agency APS said on Monday.

APS said Bouteflika, who is 82 and in poor health, will take important decisions to ensure "continuity of the state's institutions" before resigning.

(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Catherine Evans)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.