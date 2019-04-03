Algeria's Bouteflika resigns: state agency

CAIRO (Reuters) - Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has submitted his resignation, state news agency APS said on Tuesday, following weeks of mass protests.

The move came after Algeria's army chief of staff demanded immediate constitutional procedures to remove the ailing, 82-year-old leader from office.

(Reporting by Mohamed Elsherif; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Gareth Jones)

