Algerian protest leader rejects army's attempt to have Bouteflika declared unfit - Huffpost

ALGIERS (Reuters) - An Algerian protest leader has rejected the army's attempt to have President Abdelaziz Bouteflika declared unfit, saying the people wanted a national government of consensus, the Huffpost Maghreb said on Tuesday.

"The Algerian people don't accept that the government, or a symbol of power of this system, manages the transition period," Mustapha Bouchachi, a lawyer and protest leader said, according to the online outlet.

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Alison Williams)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

