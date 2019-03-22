Algeria ruling party leader says Bouteflika's decisions valued

CAIRO (Reuters) - Algeria's ruling National Liberation Front party (FLN) values the decisions of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Ennahar Tv cited party leader Moad Bouchareb as saying on Thursday.

The FLN also stressed the party's moral and political commitment to Bouteflika's decisions, Bouchareb said.

On Wednesday, FLN sided with protesters after a meeting of its top officials, state news agency APS said. It quoted Bouchareb as saying the "FLN fully supports the popular protest movement".

(Reporting by Hesham Hajali; Editing by Tom Brown)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.