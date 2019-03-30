Algeria authorities deny Algiers protest drew one million demonstrators

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian authorities denied that a demonstration against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers on Friday was attended by around 1 million people.

Reuters earlier reported that the gathering in the capital, where large anti-government protests broke out on Feb. 22, was made up of about a million people.

"Algerian police did not talk or communicate any figures related to the protests to any foreign journalists," an official source said.

"The figure published by Reuters is false," the source added, without elaborating.

