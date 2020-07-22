Alaska earthquake: Tsunami warning in US after enormous 7.8 magnitude tremor strikes off coast

According to the US Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at about 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of 9.6 km and was centered 96 km south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula, prompting the authorities to issue a tsunami warning.

According to the US Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at about 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) and was centered 60 miles (96 kilometers) south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

Prelim M7.8 Earthquake Alaska Peninsula Jul-22 06:12 UTC, updates https://t.co/WrYe6gD8Zz — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) July 22, 2020

A report in Mirror.co.uk, citing the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences, stating that this could be the strongest earthquake to have occurred in this year so far. The report quoted residents of the area as saying that bed and curtains were flying and they were feeling dizzy during the earthquake.

As per the report, an alert said the level of tsunami danger is also being assessed for other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America.

According to a report in Express.co.uk, the US Tsunami Warning system has said that “hazardous waves" are possible along coasts within 300 kilometre of the epicentre.

The report added that, it is not known whether the quake caused any injuries or damage. The earthquake took place in the Ring of Fire, a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which has earned the moniker because of the earthquakes and volcanic eruptions that occur here, the report said.

According to the report, an alert has been issued asking citizens to evacuate inland or to higher ground which are outside the tsunami hazard zones. The alert has also asked people to move out of the water, the beach and away from harbours, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets.

The National Weather Service issued a tweet stating that the alert includes, "#tsunami advisories for southern Alaska and the Aleutian Is. in addition to the original warning area."