Alarming increase in child abuse cases in Pakistan’s Punjab province, 70 per cent of victims are boys
A report by the Punjab government’s Home Department said that there has been a ‘significant increase’ in child abuse crime rate in the province of 120 million people, mostly against boys.
At least seventy per cent of child abuse victims in Pakistan’s Punjab province during the first five months of 2023 were boys, an official report said on Friday.
Around 1,400 incidents of child abuse (rape) were reported in Punjab during the first five months of this year and of them — 965 (70 per cent) victims were boys and 435 (30 per cent) girls, a report by the Punjab government’s Home Department said.
there has been a ‘significant increase’ in child abuse crime rate in the province of 120 million people, mostly against boys.
Related Articles
The department collected the region-wise data of child abuse in Punjab using the field staff and stated that the Rawalpindi region and Lahore city reported lowest crime against children than other divisions of the province, the Down reported.
It said that of the perpetrators facing trial in courts, 55 per cent are neighbours of the victims, 32 per cent are strangers, and 13 per cent are relatives.
It pointed out many key factors as prime barriers in controlling sexual crime against children in Punjab, it added.
also read
Man who raped 5-year-old in Thane sentenced to death
In a speedy trial, a 53-year-old man was today sentenced to death by a court here for raping and murdering a five-year-old girl in January this year
Police unaware of law to protect children from sex abuse: NCPCR
The Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act 2012 seeks to protect children against sexual offences, harassment and pornography and carries a life-time jail term for extreme sexual offences.
Kolkata: Hot tea poured on class IV student for being absent
Hot tea was allegedly poured on a class IV student as a punishment for being absent at a government-aided school in north Kolkata.