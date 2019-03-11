Air strikes target Islamic State enclave in Syria: SDF

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Air strikes targeted Islamic State weapons stores on Sunday as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched an attack against the jihadists' enclave at Baghouz near the Iraqi border, SDF official Mustafa Bali said.

In a post on Twitter, Bali said the attack began at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT). "Direct and fierce" clashes were underway, he added.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.