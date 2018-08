CAIRO (Reuters) - Heavy air strikes hit Houthi targets at Sanaa International Airport and Al Delmi air base north of the Yemeni capital, Yemen national military website said late Monday on its Telegram channel.

Houthi's Al Masirah TV said earlier that the Saudi Arabia-led coalition attacked the airport and the air base with a series of air strikes.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah)

