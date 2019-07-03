Air strike hits detention centre for migrants in suburb of Libyan capital -official

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - An air strike late on Tuesday hit a detention centre for migrants in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, an official said.

There were casualties among the migrants, said the official who works in the department to combat illegal migration that runs the centre.

