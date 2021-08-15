Air India flight from Kabul with 129 passengers lands in Delhi; monitoring situation in Afghanistan, says MEA
According to sources, India is closely monitoring the fast-changing situation in Afghanistan and will be deciding on the evacuation of diplomatic personnel from Kabul amid the Taliban gaining control
New Delhi: Air India flight AI244 carrying 129 passengers from Afghanistan's capital Kabul landed in Delhi on Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country for Tajikistan, after the Taliban entered the gates of the capital city Kabul.
Meanwhile, the US is completely pulling out all personnel from the embassy in Kabul over the next 72 hours, including the top officials, CNN reported citing sources.
Moreover, Canada and Sweden are also set to withdraw their personnel from the embassy in Kabul.
Canada has suspended its operations at the country's embassy in Kabul, CNN reported citing its Foreign Ministry statement.
"The situation in Afghanistan is rapidly evolving and poses serious challenges to our ability to ensure the safety and security of our mission," the statement read.
"After consulting with Canada's Ambassador to Afghanistan, the decision was made to temporarily suspend our diplomatic operations in Kabul," it added.
Sweden will evacuate all embassy staff in Kabul, Afghanistan, by no later than Monday, CNN quoted Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde as saying.
As the Taliban has entered the gates of capital city Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that in order to prevent looting and chaos, they will enter some parts of Kabul and occupy outposts that have been evacuated by security forces.
He also asked the people not to panic from their entry into the city.
