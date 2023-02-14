Air India-Airbus partnership launched, India to acquire 250 aircraft; PM Modi hails 'landmark event'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended a virtual meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the agreement between Air India and Airbus, and said that many new opportunities are opening up in aerospace manufacturing under India’s ‘Make in India – Make for the World’ vision.

“This important deal reflects the deepening ties between India and France, as well as the successes and aspirations of India’s civil aviation sector,” PM Modi said.

Addressing a virtual meeting with President @EmmanuelMacron on agreement between Air India and Airbus. https://t.co/PHT1S7Gh5b — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2023

“Through our Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN), remote parts of the country are being connected through air connectivity, which is boosting the economic and social development of people… Many new opportunities are opening up in aerospace manufacturing under India’s ‘Make in India – Make for the World’ vision,” the prime minister added.

Lauding the India-France relations, PM Modi said, “Whether it is the issue of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, or global food security and health security, India and France together are making a positive contribution.”

Air India will acquire 250 aircraft, including 40 wide-body planes, from Airbus, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrasekaran said, “We have built a very good relationship with Airbus. Today I am happy to announce that we have signed a letter of intent to acquire 250 aircrafts from Airbus.”

The Tata Group-owned airline will buy 40 wide-body A350 planes and 210 narrow-body aircraft.

During the virtual event, Chandrasekaran said a letter of intent has been signed with Airbus for the acquisition of the aircraft. The wide-body aircraft will be used for ultra-long flights.

Tata Group acquired Air India in January last year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.