AIMA RMAT 2021 exam: Admit card for Research Management Aptitude Test released at aima.in

The All India Management Association will conduct online exams for the RMAT 2021 on 23 January

The All India Management Association has released AIMA 2021 admit cards on their official website. Candidates who had applied for the Research Management Aptitude Test (RMAT) can download it from the official website aima.in.

The RMAT admit card will have the candidate's name, photograph and signature, along with the RMAT application number and exam day instructions.

Steps to download the RMAT 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website — aima.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Download RMAT admit card'

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter online application number, date of birth and email ID

Step 4: The RMAT 2021 admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Take a print out of RMAT 2021 admit card for future reference

Here is the direct link: http://apps.aima.in/phd2020dec/RMAT2020AdmitCard_IBTTest.aspx

According to Careers 360, the RMAT IBT mode will consist of objective type questions and the total duration for the exam will be 90 minutes.

Questions will be asked questions from two sections — Research fundamental and attitude and Basic of management. There will be no negative marking in the test.

The All India Management Association annually conducts Research Management Aptitude Test to offer admission to their joint PhD programme.