AI vs Artist: Marvel faces heat for using artificial intelligence to make opening credits for 'Secret Invasion'

Marvel’s highly anticipated television series, ‘Secret Invasion’, which premiered on Disney+ this week, is facing a wave of online backlash.

The controversy stems from the revelation that the show’s opening credits were generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

Director Ali Selim confirmed in an interview with Polygon that the AI, developed by Method Studios, was responsible for producing the captivating sequence.

The opening credits feature mesmerizing metamorphosing watercolor renderings of the show’s prominent characters, inspired by the plot’s theme of shape-shifting “Skrulls” invading Earth.

seeing that marvel used AI to make the intro for secret invasion is SO fucking disappointing. there’s no justifying that shit, this intro for the show is absolutely terrible pic.twitter.com/rpmkVbrsxy — kaz/ember ☽☾ (@lqvekanej) June 21, 2023

While Selim acknowledged that he didn’t fully grasp the inner workings of AI, he was intrigued by its potential to convey the desired sense of foreboding for the series.

Explaining the process, he stated, “We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something. And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change.”

The revelation of AI involvement in the creation of the opening credits has ignited a firestorm on social media.

Many critics argue that this decision likely excluded work opportunities for graphic designers and animators, raising ethical concerns about the impact of AI on artistic professions.

Jeff Simpson, who collaborated with the visual development team on Secret Invasion, expressed his devastation on Twitter, believing that AI is unethical and designed to eliminate careers of artists.

The debate surrounding AI extends beyond Marvel’s series. Jon Lam, a storyboard artist, referred to the ongoing negotiations between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

As the strike continues, the use of AI in place of human labor has become a central point of contention, leading Lam to describe Marvel’s decision as “salt in the wounds of all Artists and Writers in the WGA strike.”

Very disappointed that Marvel Studios decided to use AI for the opening credits of Secret Invasion.https://t.co/uojLB4TdOl pic.twitter.com/iSgA7qm4o7 — Kunal – Commissions (4/10) (@HairyShortStack) June 21, 2023

Director Ali Selim, on the other hand, sees the use of AI as an artistic tool with explorative and exciting potential.

However, some prospective viewers hold a different perspective, expressing disappointment and urging Marvel to do better.

This recent controversy follows a similar incident in May when publisher Bloomsbury admitted to employing AI for the creation of a book cover for the fantasy novel House of Earth and Blood by Sarah J Maas.

As the discussion around AI’s impact on creative industries continues, its implications for the future of art and the livelihoods of artists and writers remain subjects of concern and debate.

