AI Spoils Broth: Sordid leftover recipes spark controversy in New Zealand

A supermarket in New Zealand, aiming to innovate meal planning through AI, has faced an unexpected turn of events as its app generated ‘disgusting’ culinary suggestions.

The app, developed by Pak ‘n’ Save, was introduced as a creative solution for using up leftovers amidst the ongoing cost of living challenges.

Users input their available ingredients, and the app swiftly generates recipes accompanied by cheerful remarks. Initially, the app garnered attention on social media due to its less-than-appetizing recommendations, such as the notorious “oreo vegetable stir-fry”.

As customers began inputting a broader range of household items into the app, its recommendations took a more unsettling turn.

One creation, named the “aromatic water mix,” could actually produce chlorine gas.

The app presented this concoction as the “ideal non-alcoholic beverage to quench your thirst and invigorate your senses.”

The app, however, failed to mention that inhaling chlorine gas can lead to severe lung damage or even fatality.

Liam Hehir, a political commentator from New Zealand, shared this peculiar “recipe” on Twitter, prompting other users to delve into the app’s potential absurdities.

Suggestions like a bleach-infused “fresh breath” mocktail, ant-poison and glue sandwiches, “bleach-infused rice surprise,” and a curious “methanol bliss” – a turpentine-flavoured take on French toast – began surfacing on social media.

In response to the controversy, a spokesperson for the supermarket expressed disappointment at the misuse of the tool.

The spokesperson conveyed in a statement that the supermarket would diligently refine the app’s controls to ensure safety and utility. Notably, the app includes terms and conditions specifying that users should be of legal age (18 or above) to access its features.

In an advisory attached to the meal-planning tool, a warning underlines that the recipes “have not been evaluated by a human” and the company cannot guarantee their completeness, nutritional balance, or suitability for consumption.

The notice emphasizes, “Prior to relying on or attempting any recipe generated by Savey Meal-bot, it is crucial to exercise your own judgement.”

This amusing yet concerning episode highlights the potential pitfalls of AI-driven innovations in culinary experimentation.

As the supermarket fine-tunes its AI tool, the incident serves as a reminder that while AI can offer creative solutions, human discernment remains irreplaceable in matters of safety and culinary delight.