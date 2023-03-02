With the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) in today’s time, art has found a new way to convey thoughts, imagination, and vision in a completely different through various forms and styles. Artists have made the most of it by embracing AI to picturise their imaginations, which is both surprising and inspiring. With that said, the internet has been flooded with AI-generated portraits of humans, animals, and also popular places showing how the artists have managed to bring their ideas to life with the help of aesthetic touch to the portraits. Joining the bandwagon, a series of AI portraits of all 46 US presidents including the current one, Joe Biden, is now going viral on the internet. While you might expect them to look all formal and serious, but the portraits show them in a vintage look with each one of them sporting mullet hairstyles.

A Twitter user named Cam Harless in a series of tweets shared pictures of the historical figures and it has already left the internet amazed. From George Washington with properly shaped mullet to Abraham Lincoln rocking the popular vintage party look and from Donald Trump’s flowy hair to Barack Obama’s cowboy look, the pictures have all the reasons to go viral.

The user while sharing the pictures also added a caption that read, “Every American president, but they’re all cool and they all sport a mullet.”

Check out:

every american president, but they're all cool and they all sport a mullet 46. Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/qoE9AJSxj5 — Cam Harless (@hamcarless) March 1, 2023

Harless while speaking to Newsweek about his AI images said, “Often I think of a prompt, create the image and choose the one that makes me laugh the most to present on Twitter and have people try and guess my prompt. The idea of Biden with a mullet made me laugh, so I tried to make one with him and Trump together and that led to the whole list of presidents.”

As soon as the pictures were shared, social media users took to the comment section and posted various reactions. A user wrote, “I’m getting a distinct Dee Snider vibe here”, while another user wrote, “Harry Truman looking like Sean Penn.”

“The real American dream was the mullets we grew along the way,” a commented.

