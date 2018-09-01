Ahead of Mike Pompeo visit, Imran Khan says government will not give in to 'one sided' demands by US

Islamabad: Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Friday asserted that his government would not give in to any one-sided demand from the Trump administration, a media report said ahead of a scheduled visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Speaking to a select group of journalists at the Prime Minister House on Friday, Khan reiterated his administration's policy of promoting bilateral relationship with the United States based on mutual respect, the Express Tribune reported.

“We will hold talks with the US administration with dignity and respect,” he was quoted as saying. Pompeo is scheduled to visit Islamabad on 5 September.

The US has long been frustrated with Pakistan's overt and covert support to the Afghan Taliban and other terror groups, forcing the Trump administration to warn Islamabad and slash military aid to the country.

Khan also said that his government would cancel all agreements which were against the national interests of the country. He, however, did not specify any agreement which the government was thinking to cancel, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister said Pakistan also seeks peaceful relations with India, Afghanistan and Iran. No formal statement of the meeting was issued but reports in local media showed that Khan took questions from the anchor-persons.

Khan's media interaction came a day after he visited army headquarters and was briefed about the prevailing security situation. He said media has every right to criticise the government, but it should give the PTI government at least three months before criticising its performance.

Khan promised that three months down the road, there will be a marked difference in the way the country is run. The prime minister said none of his Cabinet members was appointed permanently and could be shuffled on the basis of performance.