Ahead of meet with Vladimir Putin, Benjamin Netanyahu calls for 'blocking Iran's aggression' in war-torn Syria

World IANS May 07, 2018 07:30:28 IST

Jerusalem: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Sunday that Israel is "determined to block Iran's aggression against us, even if this means a military conflict". Israel would be better off confronting Iran sooner rather than later if necessary, added Netanyahu at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

File image of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. AP

"We do not want escalation, but we are prepared for any scenario," Xinhua quoted the Netanyahu as saying.

"In recent months, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards has transferred to Syria advanced weaponry in order to attack us both on the battlefield and on the home front, including weaponized UAVs, ground-to-ground missiles and Iranian anti-aircraft batteries that would threaten air force jets," added Netanyahu.

On 9 May, Netanyahu will fly to Moscow to meet with Russian President Putin and will also participate in the parade to mark Victory Day over Nazi Germany.

Netanyahu said this week's meeting is "especially important in light of Iran's increasing efforts to establish a military presence in Syria against Israel".

Israel has repeatedly warned it will not tolerate a permanent Iranian military presence in Syria.


