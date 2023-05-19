Ahead of G7 summit, Japan and UK deepen bilateral ties with new defence and tech pact

A day before the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan and the UK upgraded bilateral ties to an “enhanced” global strategic partnership after agreeing on a “landmark” deal to step up defence, trade and technology cooperation.

According to The Japan Times, the so-called Hiroshima Accord will see the two sides launching new partnerships in the areas of industrial science, innovation and technology and semiconductors, including expanded cooperation in research and development and skills exchanges.

London and Tokyo are working to increase domestic chip production and strengthen supply chains, especially in light of worries that a conflict over Taiwan could disrupt the supply of semiconductors.

Taiwan currently produces more than 60 per cent of the world’s semiconductors, including over 90 per cent of the most sophisticated ones.

“As global leaders in science, technology, and innovation, we will work together to maintain strategic advantage, including in emerging technologies such as AI and quantum,” The Japan Times quoted Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, as saying in the accord, noting the importance of semiconductors to critical sectors and world-changing digital technologies.

According to the report, Sunak is also said to be preparing a £1 billion ($1.25 billion) investment for Britain’s semiconductor industry.

Japan-UK joint drills

In terms of defence, the agreement will see London double the quantity of its military personnel participating in upcoming joint drills and confirm the arrival of a carrier strike group in the Indo-Pacific in 2025 after a maiden visit in 2021.

This comes as the two countries prepare to launch in Japan the fourth iteration of their joint Vigilant Isles military exercise series later this year. Those drills will be the biggest yet, involving around 170 British personnel.

Kishida and Sunak also expanded cybersecurity cooperation, with Fujitsu joining the UK’s National Cyber Security Center’s Industry 100, and the two countries piloting a new Japan Cyber Security Fellowship to develop future leaders in the sector, according to a British statement released ahead of the official signing of the deal.

Britain and Japan, which are already working together with Italy to develop a next-generation fighter aircraft under the Global Combat Air Program, also agreed to consult each other on important regional and global security issues and consider response measures.

“We commit to closer consultation on security issues, to carry out an ambitious program of larger and more complex joint exercises and planning, and resolve to bring our defense and security industries closer together,” the two countries noted in the accord.

London said the increased defence cooperation with Japan is designed to “uphold stability in the Indo-Pacific,” arguing that the security and prosperity of the region is “inseparable” from that of the Euro-Atlantic.

Progress on security front

Progress was also made on the security front, with the two sides committing to deepening their economic relationship to increase trade and investment, including through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) free-trade agreement and a closer partnership to strengthen economic security.

Under the Hiroshima Accord, the two partners will also launch a set of science and technology programs, including a new strategic relationship between Imperial College London and the University of Tokyo to develop a Cleantech Innovation Hub and scale up the rapid development of green technologies.

Other agreements included a new renewable energy partnership, aimed at accelerating the deployment of clean energy in Britain, Japan and third countries, and stronger cooperation on tackling global issues such as climate change.

