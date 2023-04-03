Ahead of Donald Trump's surrender in New York, police readies for protests
New York City police have put up metal barriers around Trump Tower and closed roads near the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in anticipation of possible protests ahead of Donald Trump's expected surrender to prosecutors on Tuesday
New Delhi: Former US President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon following his indictment in a grand jury investigation into hush money payments to a porn star.
New York City police have put up metal barriers around Trump Tower and closed roads near the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in anticipation of possible protests ahead of Donald Trump’s expected surrender to prosecutors on Tuesday, according to Reuters.
Trump has called the investigation a political witch hunt, and top supporters, including Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, have said they will protest in New York on Tuesday. The downtown courthouse, which houses the criminal and supreme courts, will close some courtrooms ahead of Trump’s expected appearance, according to Reuters.
According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), there are no credible threats to the city.
The NYPD said in a statement, “(The) department remains ready to respond as needed and will ensure everyone is able to peacefully exercise their rights.”
Reuters reported that Trump is expected to fly to New York from Florida on Monday and spend the night at Trump Tower before arriving at the courthouse early Tuesday morning.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has claimed she was paid to remain silent about a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump. However, the former US President has denied having a sexual encounter.
With inputs from Reuters
