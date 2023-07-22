Aggression against Belarus is attack on Russia: Putin tells Poland
Warsaw's Security Committee decided on Wednesday to move military units to eastern Poland after members of the Russian Wagner mercenary force arrived in Belarus, the state-run news agency PAP quoted its secretary as saying on Friday
On Friday, President Vladimir Putin charged NATO member Poland with having territorial aspirations in the former Soviet Union, and he warned that any strike against Belarus, a key ally of Russia, would be viewed as an attack on his country.
Putin stated in televised statements to his Security Council that Moscow will respond to any action against Belarus, which shares a loose “Union State” with Russia, “with all the means at our disposal.”
After Russian Wagner mercenaries landed in Belarus on Wednesday, Warsaw’s Security Committee decided to dispatch military forces to eastern Poland, its secretary was cited as saying on Friday by the state-run news agency PAP.
Related Articles
There are no territorial aspirations by Poland in Belarus.
In addition, Putin said that Russia would remind Poles that the western portion of Poland was a gift from Soviet leader Joseph Stalin to the nation.
In apparent reference to that, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted on Friday evening that “Stalin was a war criminal, guilty of the death of hundreds of thousands of Poles. Historical truth is not debatable.”
“The ambassador of the Russian Federation will be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs”, he said.
On Thursday, Belarus said Wagner mercenaries had started to train Belarusian special forces at a military range just a few miles from the Polish border.
For the first time, Russia has started stationing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus in recent weeks. Putin will visit Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, with whom he frequently speaks, on Sunday in Russia, according to the Kremlin.
Boris Pistorius, the German minister of defence, stated on Friday that NATO and Germany were ready to assist Poland in safeguarding the eastern edge of the military alliance.
According to Putin, there have been press reports of plans for a Polish-Lithuanian force to conduct operations and eventually capture territory in western Ukraine, which had previously been part of Poland.
“It is well known that they also dream of the Belarusian lands,” he said, also without providing any evidence.
In a video released on Wednesday, Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin welcomed his warriors to Belarus and instructed them to build up their strength for Wagner’s operations in Africa while training the Belarusian army. He also instructed them to stop participating in the battle in Ukraine for the time being.
According to Prigozhin, Wagner, who overran the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, is Russia’s most potent fighting force. But four weeks ago, he staged an armed rebellion as a result of his ongoing disputes with the Moscow defence establishment.
At the end of the uprising, it was agreed that Wagner fighters, many of whom had been enlisted from prison, might relocate to Belarus if they so desired.
(With agency inputs)
also read
Zelenskiy and Poland's Duda pay tribute to victims of WW2 massacre
The Volhynia massacre, in which historians say tens of thousands of Poles perished, has continued to hang over ties between the two nations and become more prominent ahead of the July 11 anniversary of one of the bloodiest days of a series of killings that took place from 1943 to 1945
WATCH Biden's latest gaffe as he calls Zelenskyy 'Vladimir' at NATO Summit
US President Joe Biden committed a verbal blunder by mistakenly referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'Vladimir'
Russia to launch their own Wikipedia clone that will be friendlier to Putin following Wagner mutiny
Russia has launched a clone of Wikipedia, called Ruwiki or Russian Wiki. Regular Wikipedia is often critical of President Vladimir Putin, which is a major concern. The former top editor for Wikipedia in Russia, will head Ruwiki, and is also its founder