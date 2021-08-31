World

After US exit, Taliban fly American chopper with body hanging from rope; see video here

The clip was shared by several journalists and ‘The Talib Times,’ which claims it is the official handle of the Taliban.

August 31, 2021
Screengrab from video. Twitter/@TalibTimes

Hours after the American troop exited Afghanistan today, 31 August, a chilling video has emerged from the country. The clip shows a body dangling from a US Black Hawk helicopter, reportedly as it flew over Kandahar in the country.

The clip was shared by several journalists and ‘The Talib Times,’ which claims it is the official handle of the Taliban. The post said that the 12-second video showed “the Islamic Emirate's air force helicopters” flying over Kandahar and “patrolling the city”.

It is unclear if the person dangling from the rope was dead or alive. Several social media users speculated that the person had been killed by the Taliban itself before being dangled from the chopper.

US Senator Ted Cruz slammed the Biden administration over its chaotic withdrawal strategy from Afghanistan, saying that video “encapsulates Joe Biden's Afghanistan catastrophe”.

Concerns are mounting on how the insurgent group, which took over Kabul on 15 August, will make use of the US-made weaponry left behind by America and its allied forces, including Afghan troops.

Recent photos from the Kabul airport show several US aircraft and choppers lying on the spot and Taliban fighters inspecting the military equipment. The fighters had also posed for pictures and conducted a military parade at the spot, according to AFP.

The group is now in complete charge of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the withdrawal of American troops.

Central Command head General Kenneth McKenzie had earlier said that 73 aircrafts were rendered useless by American forces before they completed their withdrawal. The exit marks the official closure of America's longest war.

This is not the first time Taliban members have posed with US-made equipment on social media. Recently, the group had recreated the historic Second World War photo of US Marines raising the American flag at Iwo Jima.

The Taliban fighters had posed with American combat equipment and tactical gear to recreate the famous image.

August 31, 2021

