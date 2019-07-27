After Trump threat, Guatemala signs immigration asylum deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Guatemala signed a so-called safe third country immigration asylum agreement on Friday just days after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on the Central American country if it did not agree to the deal.

Speaking to reporters at the White House during a signing ceremony, Trump said the agreement would allow easier access to farmer workers for U.S. farms and ranches.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.