Amidst the cessation of popular online dating platforms such as Tinder in Russia, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) has taken a unique step to tackle the issue of loneliness among the country’s youth.

The LDPR has extended an invitation to individuals from all corners of the nation to participate in an upcoming in-person dating forum scheduled for the following month.

Named ‘LDPR with Love’, the event is being touted as the “largest dating marathon in Russia” and is slated to occur sometime in September.

In a statement released on the party’s official website on Monday, the forum aims to assist individuals in discovering their life partners within their own cities, uniting them based on shared interests.

Describing loneliness as a malady, the statement expressed the urgency to find happiness, citing that numerous people have already registered for the event.

Those interested can apply for forum participation until August 10. A team of psychologists will carefully review each application, subsequently providing guidance on potential partners.

This process mirrors the methodology of Tinder, the US-based application which ceased its operations in Russia in June, as part of War sanctions.

The LDPR press service highlighted the intent behind hosting such forums as a response to the void left by the departure of the Tinder dating service from the Russian market.

Drawing a parallel to Tinder’s application process, the party aims to create a familiar experience for participants.

Leader of the LDPR, Leonid Slutsky, who assumed leadership following the passing of the party’s iconic figure Vladimir Zhirinovsky, acknowledged the prevalent struggle among young Russians to balance career aspirations with finding a compatible partner.

Slutsky expressed optimism that initiatives like ‘LDPR with Love’ could offer a platform for lonely hearts to connect while suggesting the concept could be embraced by other regions as well.

Recent statistics shared in the LDPR’s latest invitation paint a worrisome picture of growing loneliness among Russian youth. The data highlights that 54.4% of men aged between 20 and 34, along with 42.9% of women in the same age group, currently lack a partner.