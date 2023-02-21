After surprise visit to Ukraine, Biden to meet NATO allies in Poland

Warsaw: US President Joe Biden, fresh from a visit to Kyiv, was set to reaffirm to US allies on Tuesday that the United States is firmly supporting Ukraine and committed to bolstering NATO’s eastern flank as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears.

Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday after a dramatic visit to Kyiv where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is urgently seeking more weapons as Ukraine gears up for a spring offensive against the Russians.

The US President will give a speech rallying support for Ukraine as the war enters its second year on February 24 with no end in sight. He is due to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss collective support for Ukraine and thank Warsaw for helping the United States and other countries to deliver military and humanitarian aid.

Poland has NATO’s longest border with Ukraine and has been the main route in for weapons and the way out for refugees. Duda’s foreign policy adviser said the men would also discuss Poland’s security, and scaling up NATO resources there.

The visit was welcomed by ordinary Poles and by the 2.5 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children refugees from the conflict, now living in the country.

“We hope that they (the US) will increase shipments of arms, that things at the front will improve and that we will win,” said Alina Kiiko, 32, a Ukrainian in central Warsaw.

On the Roman Dmowski roundabout in the centre of the city, a giant advertising screen ran the slogan: “Biden, give F-16 to Ukraine” in English, referring to US fighter jets.

Warsaw resident Marian Switala, 70, said he hoped “that this conflict will somehow be resolved and there will be peace in Ukraine and the surrounding area”.

NATO’s EASTERN FLANK

Before returning to Washington on Wednesday, Biden will meet leaders of the Bucharest Nine, the countries on NATO’s eastern flank, to reaffirm support for their security.

While Biden was in Kyiv on Monday, the US State Department announced more support for Ukraine comprising $450 million of artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems and air defence radars, and $10 million for energy infrastructure.

Biden has not, however, approved Ukraine’s request for fighter jets.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda’s message to Biden will be that it wants “greater involvement of the US in Europe, NATO’s eastern flank and, of course, more aid to Ukraine,” his chief foreign policy adviser told Lithuanian radio on Tuesday.

“Lithuania and other like-minded countries have several requests, which concern air defence, forward defence presence, air defence systems, and greater investments in the defence industry,” Asta Skaisgiryte said.

Later this week, Washington will announce additional sanctions against individuals and companies that are “trying to evade sanctions and backfill Russia’s war machine,” a White House spokesperson said.

Biden arrived in Poland on the day of a major address from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who condemned the West and its support for Ukraine.

So far, the United States has sent more than $24 billion in security assistance, but US officials say the war may continue for many months or even years.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.