A 27-year-old Georgian Navy veteran, Dynzell Sigers underwent a painful limb-lengthening surgery after being rejected by women due to his height. He spent a whopping $81,000 (Rs 66,44,106) on the procedure to raise his height from 5 ft 5 inches to 6 ft. The man shared his struggle of being a short person and said that no matter what he did, he couldn’t look past his small height. Dynzell Sigers told New York Post via email that he felt judged and wanted to change his body frame.

“Limb lengthening gave me the opportunity to change my life and the way I perceive life as a whole,” wrote Sigers.

This decision of the Navy veteran came after he faced several rejections during his teenage days from his love interests. Due to this, he started doubting himself and later came to the conclusion that it was his small stature that was taking away his dating opportunities. Sigers also refused to join his school’s sports team because of his low height. He was scared to be judged, Sigers revealed during an interview with Need to Know.

After several years of research, he stumbled upon the limb-lengthening surgery and wasted no time in booking an appointment of the same.

“I had no particular inspiration, but I just knew I wanted to recreate my body and mind, and what better way than increasing my height and getting in great shape.” the 27-year-old Georgian Navy Veteran said.

The limb-lengthening surgery involved a series of six operations wherein the bone is cut in half followed by the insertion of a rod and attaching external fixators to it. This gradually lengthens the bone within a span of 90 days. Sigers underwent the first surgery last year.

“At the end of the 90 days, when you reach your desired height, which is a maximum of four inches on the upper leg and three inches on the lower leg, the external fixator is removed and the internal rod is left in place,” Sigers said while explaining the process.

The surgeries are followed by physiotherapy for a full recovery and bone growth as seen in the video. However, the healing process can take up to one year.

Sigers, after gaining a taller height, feels that he has got a second chance in life. “I feel like a new man,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.