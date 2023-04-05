After organising 'sexy' pole dance inside church, French priest gets life threats

Paris: A French priest was threatened of getting assassinated for organising a ‘sold-out’ pole dance show described as ‘sexy’ in the news inside his church.

After getting two anonymous letters, Daniel Boessenbacher, the priest at the Protestant Saint-Guillaume church in Strasbourg, eastern France, told AFP that he had informed the police about the threats.

The church was leased by the baroque music and performing arts group Passions Croisées (Interwoven Passions) for two performances of Giovanni Battista Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater, which they mixed with dance and pole dancing.

The gymnast and former French pole dance champion Vincent Grobelny’s pole dancing, according to the Dernières Nouvelles d’Alsace newspaper, was “skillful, athletic, graceful, impertinent and, some would say, sexy,” and left the crowd “gasping.”

It noted that the 1,000 tickets for the performance had been sold out very fast.

The cleric acknowledged that “some didn’t like it” but called the evening’s programme “flirtatious but soft.”

One of the ominous notes claimed that “this is not a church, it’s a cabaret,” and that “parishioners should be decapitated.”

“His head needs to be cut off because he handed the key to our holy church to a dancing serpent,” the other said of the priest.

Boessenbacher claimed that copies of the evening’s programme that had been slipped under the church door had been discovered annotated with statements like “you will die” or “you’re going to hell.”

The 54-year-old said, “We’re used to reactions, but not to receiving death threats.

They don’t discourage me in the least, he continued. “I believe the church needs to become more open to the outside world.”

“Although pole dancing is occasionally associated with sex clubs and erotic entertainment, it is actually a skilled athletic discipline that demands a high degree of fitness and commitment,” he said.

The International Pole Sports Federation is promoting the inclusion of the sport in the Olympic Games, and there are numerous national and international pole dancing contests.

At Saint-Guillaume, two additional performances fusing opera and pole dancing are planned for May 31 and June 1.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.