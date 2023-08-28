After Lucy Letby, another British nurse under investigation for baby's death
The nurse used to work at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but her identity has not been released. The 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life. This comes shortly after the conviction of Nurse Lucy Letby on charges of murdering seven babies
An investigation by the United Kingdom’s healthcare agency NHS has linked the arrest of a nurse to the death of three babies under suspicious circumstances at the hospital where she worked.
According to The Telegraph, the nurse used to work at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but her identity has not been released. The 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life. This comes shortly after the conviction of another nurse called Lucy Letby on charges of murdering seven babies.
Though the investigation was launched last year, after the baby’s death, the nurse remained under investigation this weekend. She has not yet been taken back by the hospital, and the regulator too has suspended her, which means she cannot work as a nurse elsewhere.
All the families of the children involved in the review in Birmingham have been informed, said The Telegraph.
“In May 2022, a child on the pediatric intensive care unit at Birmingham Children’s Hospital deteriorated suddenly and unexpectedly. Due to the circumstances of the deterioration, the trust acted straightaway,” Dr Fiona Reynolds, NHS trust’s chief medical officer, said in a statement.
“A member of staff was suspended from work and subsequently arrested at home. Sadly, the child later died and our thoughts remain with the family,” she added.
According to Metro, the NHS trust passed the findings to the police.
Meanwhile, Lucy Letby was accused of harming 17 babies, some of them just days old, between June 2015 and June 2016.
In the majority of cases she is believed to have injected them with air but prosecutors also accused her of introducing insulin or too much milk.
