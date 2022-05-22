After fuel prices cut in India, Imran Khan praises India's foreign policy
Despite being part of the Quad, India sustained pressure from the US and bought discounted Russian oil to provide relief to the masses, Pakistan's ex-prime minister tweeted
Islamabad: Lauding India for not buckling under the "US pressure" and buying discounted oil from Russia, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his government was also working on the same thing with the help of an independent foreign policy and slammed Pakistan Muslim League (N)-led government for "running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin".
This comes after the government reduced the price of petrol by ₹ 9.5 per litre and diesel by ₹ 7 per litre.
Despite being part of the Quad, India sustained pressure from the US and bought discounted Russian oil to provide relief to the masses. This is what our govt was working to achieve with the help of an independent foreign policy.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 21, 2022
"Despite being part of the Quad, India sustained pressure from the US and bought discounted Russian oil to provide relief to the masses. This is what our govt was working to achieve with the help of an independent foreign policy," Imran Khan tweeted while retweeting an information about reduction of the petrol and diesel prices in India.
Imran Khan said "Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs" bowed to the external pressure forcing a regime change, and "are now running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin."
"For our govt, Pakistan's interest was supreme but unfortunately the local Mir Jafars & Mir Sadiqs bowed to external pressure forcing a regime change, and are now running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin," the former PM tweeted.
