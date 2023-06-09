Tesla Carrying US EVs: Elon-Musk-led EV maker opens its supercharging stations to General Motors

Tesla’s Supercharger network in the US is set to become more congested as General Motors (GM) CEO Mary Barra has partnered with Tesla CEO Elon Musk to announce GM’s adoption of Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS).

Starting in 2025, GM will incorporate these ports into its electric vehicles. This development comes after Tesla and Ford reached a similar agreement just two weeks ago.

According to Barra, “This collaboration is a crucial aspect of our strategy and a significant milestone in rapidly expanding access to fast chargers for our customers.

Not only will it facilitate a smoother transition to electric vehicles for our customers, but it also has the potential to drive the industry towards a unified North American charging standard.”

Starting in 2024, General Motors (GM) electric vehicles (EVs) will be able to utilize Tesla’s extensive Supercharger network consisting of over 12,000 chargers. However, initially, GM EVs will require an adapter to connect the North American Charging Standard (NACS) cable to their CCS1 charging ports, similar to the recent Ford news.

However, by 2025, GM plans to equip its EVs with NACS ports. Additionally, GM intends to provide CCS adapters to customers, allowing them to continue using CCS chargers available in networks such as Electrify America, as well as the 5,250 DC fast chargers being deployed by GM in collaboration with EVGo, Pilot, Flying J, and other partners.

Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s senior director of charging infrastructure, expressed excitement about collaborating with industry leaders like General Motors, stating, “Giving every EV owner access to ubiquitous and reliable charging is a cornerstone of that mission. We’re excited to work with other industry leaders like General Motors to provide access to the Tesla Supercharger Network via the North American Charging Standard.”

To enhance the charging experience for GM drivers, all Tesla Superchargers will be integrated into GM’s Ultium Charge 360 network. This network aggregates chargers from various networks, including EVgo, ChargePoint, Shell Recharge, among others, into a single app for GM drivers.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.