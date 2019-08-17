After failing to censure India at UNSC, Pakistan calls for high-level meeting to chalk out strategy on Kashmir issue

Islamabad: After failing to censure India at United Nations Security Council, baffled Pakistan government has called a high-level meeting on Saturday to discuss its future plan of action on Kashmir issue. It will see the participation of various Pakistani institutions.

Speaking to media following the UNSC closed-door meeting, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said: "I have called for a meeting tomorrow at 11 am in which various Pakistani institutions would take part". "We will deliberate on the future course of action and what further steps can be taken to help and support the people of Kashmir", he said.

Earlier in the day, the UNSC held a closed-door consultation on Kashmir. The meeting was called by China on the behest of Pakistan. However, the China-Pakistan axis failed at the UNSC closed-door meeting when a majority of the Council members refused to take up the Kashmir matter and rejected the Chinese position.

China and Pakistan stood isolated as a member after member refused to endorse their position. When asked whether Pakistan is ready for dialogue with India, Qureshi said: "Pakistan has always pushed for engagement and a peaceful resolution. There is no chance of bilateral talks until the curfew is lifted in Kashmir". However, India has always maintained that it will not initiate a dialogue with Pakistan until it takes action against terror groups operating from its soil.