After exit poll, Labour says it is too early to call election result

LONDON (Reuters) - It is too early to call the result of Thursday's election, a spokesperson for Britain's opposition Labour Party said, after an exit poll forecast Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives would win a large majority.

"It’s only the very beginning of the night, and it’s too early to call the result," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"We, of course, knew this was going to be challenging election, with Brexit at the forefront of many people’s minds and our country increasingly polarised."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Alistair Smout)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.