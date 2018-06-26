Football world cup 2018

After EU sanctions, Myanmar military sacks top general Maung Maung Soe for involvement in violation of Rohingya human rights

World Agence France-Presse Jun 26, 2018 12:47:32 IST

Yangon: Myanmar's military said it sacked a top general who was named in fresh European Union sanctions against security officials accused of serious rights violations in the Rohingya crisis, including killings and sexual violence.

File image of Rohingya refugees. Reuters

File image of Rohingya refugees. Reuters

Myanmar is accused of waging a crackdown in Rakhine state that forced 700,000 people to flee that the UN and major western powers have said amounts to "ethnic cleansing".

Its leaders have come under fire for taking little punitive action against the military, which has maintained its troops were responding to attacks by Rohingya militants. But the military said on late Monday in a Facebook post that Major General Maung Maung Soe, the former head of the western command in Rakhine, had been "purged" for poor performance.

The announcement came after the EU said he was among seven security officials hit with travel bans and asset freezes, but Myanmar did not link his sacking to the new sanctions.

The Facebook post said Maung Maung Soe was first reassigned last November, and that his removal from his position in the western command was to "inspect his responsibility over his weakness while working for Rakhine state stability". Maung Maung Soe was also the target of US sanctions last year over the Rohingya crisis.

The statement added that Lieutenant General Aung Kyaw Zaw — commander of the Bureau of Special Operations and also on the EU list — was permitted to resign in May for health reasons and "weakness in serving duty".

Canada said on Monday that it was also imposing sanctions against the same seven figures named by the EU.

The EU said the individuals were targeted because of their "involvement in or association with atrocities and serious human rights violations committed against the Rohingya population in Rakhine state in the second half of 2017." "These violations include unlawful killings, sexual violence and the systematic burning of Rohingya houses and buildings."

Most Rohingya refugees have settled in squalid camps in neighbouring Bangladesh and say they are too afraid to return to Myanmar though both countries have signed a repatriation deal. Many refugees say they will not return without a basic guarantee of protection.

The UN signed a deal with Myanmar in June to allow its agencies to assess conditions on the ground in Rakhine state, which they say are not yet ripe for a safe and voluntary return. Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi has faced global criticism for not standing up more for the Rohingyas, though supporters say she has little control over army actions.


Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 12:47 PM

