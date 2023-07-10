Bagging another record to his name, American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as ‘MrBeast’ hit headlines after becoming the first user to join the recently-launched social media application ‘Threads’, and to later become the first person to hit one million followers. Notably, what contributed to a spike in his followers is a surprising announcement, stating that he would give away a Tesla car to one of his followers on Threads. Presently, his total follower count on the social media application has already touched four million.

Prior to touching the milestone, MrBeast took to the Threads app and wrote, “To celebrate Threads launching, I’m going to give this Tesla to a random follower in 48 hours! Rethread so people are aware.” With this, he also shared a picture of a customised Tesla car that had the Threads logo on its bonnet.

A few days after making the surprising announcement, Donaldson has now announced the results, further revealing the name of the winner of his generous giveaway.

YouTuber gives away Tesla as a prize

Two days after announcing his surprising giveaway, the popular YouTuber disclosed the name of the winner in another thread.

“The winner of the Tesla is @mklord_!!!!”, he wrote.

Notably, this came at a time when Threads users have been speculating that the announcement just came as a means to target Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO. The elated winner also took to his Threads handle and wrote, “I won a Tesla, which is owned by Elon, on his competitor’s new app.”

Social media reacts to YouTuber’s Tesla giveaway

As soon as Donaldson announced the winner of his surprising giveaway, internet users started debating over whether the announcement was genuine. A user jokingly said, “Elon is definitely gonna tamper with that one,” while many others dropped congratulatory messages for him.

Some also asked him to share a picture of the car after he receives it.

About MrBeast

One of the most popular YouTubers holding over 162 million subscribers, MrBeast also holds the title of the most-followed YouTuber in the world.

It was on 6 July, when Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast hit a million followers, just a few hours after Threads was launched. He also earned a place in the Guinness World Records for being the first person to achieve the feat.