After announcing resignation, Dutch PM Mark Rutte says he will quit politics

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that he would quit politics after he resigned from his post on Friday over the country’s immigration policy.

The coalition government of the Netherlands suffered a major blow as it failed to reach a consensus on restricting immigration into the country.

Rutte, who has led four coalition governments since 2010, said he would stand down after elections expected in November following the collapse of the coalition in a row over migration.

“I would like to say something personal. There has been speculation over the past few days about what motivates me. The only answer is the Netherlands,” Rutte told parliament.

“Yesterday morning, I took the decision that I am no longer suitable to be the new head of the list for the VVD (his centre-right party). When the new government is sworn in after the elections, I will quit politics,” he said.

The crisis in the government was triggered by a push by Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservative VVD party to limit the flow of asylum seekers to the Netherlands, which two of his four-party government coalition refused to support.

Following the resignation of Rutte and the collapse of his government, the coalition government took over as a caretaker government until a new administration is formed after new elections.

But he faces a vote in parliament later Monday that will try to topple him as caretaker premier.

Two left-wing opposition parties and the far-right party of anti-Islam leader Geert Wilders have filed a motion of no-confidence in Rutte.

With inputs from agencies