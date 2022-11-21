Africa Industrialisation Day (AID) is celebrated each year on 20 November to raise global awareness about the challenges faced by the continent with respect to industrialisation. The day aims to mobilise both African leaders and international organisations to focus on the accelerated and sustainable industrialisation of Africa. Africa Industrialisation Day is an opportunity for the continent to think about the current economic conditions, and the tools they have for promoting socio-economic development. Industrialisation will help African countries to achieve high growth rates, diversify the economy and even reduce exposure to external economic shocks. This would ultimately lead to poverty eradication through employment and wealth creation.

History

The day was founded within the framework of the Second Industrial Development Decade for Africa (1991-2000). The United Nations General Assembly, in 1989, proclaimed 20 November to be observed as “Africa Industrialisation Day”. Since then, events have been organised around the world to raise awareness about the significance of Africa’s industrialisation and the challenges faced by the continent.

Significance

One of the major aims of Africa Industrialisation Day is to engage in a dialogue with global stakeholders and policymakers to focus on Africa’s development and financial resources. It also helps to provide adequate possibilities for its population’s economic progress. This day focuses on boosting intra-African trade through enhanced harmonisation and increased competitiveness in doing business. It promotes African industrialisation and advancements in the manufacturing sector, as this in turn would provide great employment opportunities.

How is the day celebrated?

Various events are organised to celebrate Africa Industrialisation Day. The occasion sees the presence of national leaders and representatives of different non-governmental organisations at various summits. A special effort is made to ensure the event provides a platform to as many African leaders as possible, stimulates discussion on the industrialisation of the continent, and assesses the progress made in the past year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.