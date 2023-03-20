Afghanistan's first war crime arrest: Ex-Australian soldier arrested for executing civilian in cold blood

Sydney: A recent probe into war crimes in Afghanistan accused an Australian SAS soldier of killing a civilian in 2012, prompting his arrest on Monday.

The accused – 41-year-old Oliver Schulz is the first military member or veteran from Australia to be accused of a war crime under Australian law.

If proven, Schulz might get life in prison as it is the highest punishment for the crime.

He will appear in court on Tuesday after being detained from a rural area of New South Wales (NSW).

According to the Australia Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Mr. Schulz is the subject of a 2020 ABC Four Corners exposé on alleged war atrocities who is referred to as Soldier C.

In the province of Uruzgan in southern Afghanistan, footage from 2012 shows Soldier C shooting an Afghan civilian in a wheat field.

The Office of the Special Investigator (OSI), a body established to look into alleged war crimes after a four-year investigation headed by Army Reserve major general and NSW Supreme Court judge Paul Brereton, conducted the investigation.

According to the Brereton Report, which was published in 2020, there is “credible proof” that Australian elite troops killed 39 Afghan civilians without authorization.

According to the report, authorities should look into 19 current or former members of the special forces for killing “prisoners, farmers, or civilians” between 2009 and 2013.

This is reportedly the first capture connected to that investigation.

Those crimes were attributed at the time by the Australian Defense Force to an unchecked “warrior mentality” among some soldiers.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.