Afghanistan: Three killed, several injured after Taliban opens fire on protesters in Jalalabad

At least three people were killed and more than a dozen injured after Taliban militants opened fire during protests against the group in Afghanistan's Jalalabad on Wednesday.

Raising slogans and furling Afghan flags, civilians across the war-ravaged country took to the streets to protest against Taliban takeover.

The protests were the first demonstrations against the Taliban since the insurgent group seized the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The shooting followed an attempt by local residents to install Afghanistan's national flag at a square in Jalalabad, reported Reuters.

A former police official told Reuters separately that four people had been killed and 13 injured in the protests, without giving further details.

"There were some troublemakers who wanted to create issues for us," said a Taliban militant present in Jalalabad at the time of the incident, adding "These people are exploiting our relaxed policies."

Residents in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar, Kunar and Khost on Wednesday publically rallied under the Afghan national flag, TOLO News said.

In the first press conference in Kabul after the siege of Afghanistan, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid was quoted by TOLO News as saying that "soon they will reach a settlement through which an Islamic government will be established in the country."

Mujahid also "pledged" that the Islamic emirate in Afghanistan will not pose a threat to any country.

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul and took control of the presidential palace. Taliban leaders have been discussing future government plans in Doha after gaining control of Kabul.

"We want to establish a government that includes all sides," Mujahid said, adding that they want an end to the war.

The Taliban on Tuesday announced a "general amnesty" for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including women corresponding with Sharia law.

Under the Taliban, which ruled in accordance with a harsh interpretation of Islamic law, women were largely confined to their homes.

