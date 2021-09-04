live

Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: 17 dead, 41 injured in Taliban's celebratory fire in Kabul, say reports

At least 17 people were killed and 41 wounded in incidents of gun firing on Friday night in Kabul, Tolo News reported citing a hospital.

FP Staff September 04, 2021 12:51:40 IST
Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: 17 dead, 41 injured in Taliban's celebratory fire in Kabul, say reports

Representational image. The New York Times

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Sept 04, 2021 - 12:54 (IST)

Afghanistan Crisis Latest Update

17 dead, 41 injured in Taliban's celebratory fire in Kabul, say reports

At least 17 people were killed and 41 wounded in incidents of gun firing on Friday night in Kabul, Tolo News reported citing a hospital. Yesterday, "celebratory gunfire" was heard in Kabul amid conflicting reports over the situation in Panjshir valley where Taliban fighters are fighting rival forces for control of Afghanistan's final holdout province, Tolo News reported.

Both the rebel and Taliban forces have made contrasting claims regarding control over the remote valley but no credible news source has been able to verify either source's story. 

Sept 04, 2021 - 12:48 (IST)

Afghanistan Crisis Latest Update

Biden's unapologetic Afghan exit indicates end of US global cop role

Beyond the trauma of the Kabul evacuation, Joe Biden is pitching a much broader retreat: a halt to using vast military resources to impose order and US values around the planet.

"This decision about Afghanistan is not just about Afghanistan," Biden said in what many see as a historic speech on Tuesday. "It's about ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries."

"Human rights will be at the center of our foreign policy but the way to do that is not through endless military deployments," he said. "Our strategy has to change."

Sept 04, 2021 - 12:06 (IST)

Afghanistan Crisis Latest Update

Top Afghan news channel stays on-air despite fear of Taliban

Tolo News continues to stay on air, but like the rest of the country's TV and radio stations, it now faces a tough and uncertain future under the Taliban, whose return has sent fear coursing through the media.

The Islamist militant group killed and threatened journalists throughout its 20-year insurgency. During their 1996-2001 regime, TV and most entertainment were banned, and there was no media to speak of.

The Taliban takeover "put us in a very, very difficult situation... to continue our work or not," Lotfullah Najafizada, the director of Tolo News, told AFP in a phone interview. "As a 24/7 news operation, we didn't even have one hour to take a break and rethink."

Tolo stayed on because it had a duty to cover the news, he said, and also because it would have been an "almost impossible" task to negotiate a resumption with the Taliban had the network shut down.

The Taliban leadership has asked Afghan media to operate as usual. One official even sat down for an interview with a woman host on Tolo News, keen to convince people that the Taliban will be softer this time around. But many Afghans, including in the media, are not convinced.

Sept 04, 2021 - 12:01 (IST)

Afghanistan Crisis Latest Update

Google locks Afghan government accounts as Taliban seek emails

Google has temporarily locked down an unspecified number of Afghan government email accounts, according to a person familiar with the matter, as fears grow over the digital paper trail left by former officials and their international partners. In the weeks since the Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan from a US-backed government, reports have highlighted how biometric and Afghan payroll databases might be exploited by the new rulers to hunt their enemies.

Sept 04, 2021 - 11:31 (IST)

Afghanistan Crisis Latest Update

EU Minister outlines conditions for engagement with Taliban

European Union officials on Friday listed a set of conditions for defining the EU’s level of engagement with the Taliban as the new rulers of Afghanistan, including respect for human rights and the rule of law. Following the Afghan government’s collapse last month, the 27-nation bloc and its member countries have evacuated their diplomats from Afghanistan. But EU officials have said they are willing to cooperate with the Taliban now that they have returned to power.

Sept 04, 2021 - 11:30 (IST)

Afghanistan Crisis Latest Update

UN to convene meet to decide upon humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Geneva to convene a high-level conference on aid for Afghanistan on 13 September, his spokesman said Friday.

"The conference will advocate for a swift scale-up in funding so the lifesaving humanitarian operation can continue, and appeal for full and unimpeded humanitarian access to make sure Afghans continue to get the essential services they need,"  he said in a statement.

Sept 04, 2021 - 11:22 (IST)

Afghanistan Crisis Latest Update

Taliban indicated they'd be reasonable in addressing Indian concerns: Foreign Secretary Shringla

 
India and the United States are closely watching Pakistan's actions in Afghanistan, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday. In the limited engagement that India has had with the Taliban, the new Afghan rulers have indicated that they would be reasonable in addressing New Delhi's concerns, the foreign secretary added.
 
"Our engagement with them (the Taliban) has been limited. It's not that we have (had) a robust conversation. But for whatever conversation we've had so far, they've been sort of. At least, the Taliban seem to indicate that they will be reasonable in the way they handle this," Shringla said.
He was responding to a question about the recent meeting that India's Ambassador in Qatar had with a senior Taliban leader in Doha.
 
Obviously, like us, they're also watching carefully and we have to watch Pakistan's actions with a fine-tooth comb, he told a group of Indian reporters

Sept 04, 2021 - 11:11 (IST)

Afghanistan Crisis Latest Update

Taliban sources say last Afghan holdout region falls; resistance denies

Three Taliban sources said the Islamist militia had on Friday seized the Panjshir valley north of Kabul, the last province of Afghanistan holding out against it, although a resistance leader denied it had fallen. "By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of entire Afghanistan. The troublemakers have been defeated and Panjshir is now under our command," said one Taliban commander. Deafening volleys of celebratory gunfire resounded all over Kabul and Facebook accounts were full of mentions of the fall of Panjshir.

Sept 04, 2021 - 11:04 (IST)

Afghanistan Crisis Latest Update

Who all will be part of Taliban's 'inclusive' govt?

Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah are unlikely to get space in the Shura but they will remain in some advisory role, the sources said. Women too, are unlikely to be made an active part of the governance council

Other groups like the deadly Haqqani network will get 50% stake in this government, and warlord turned politician Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will also be part of this governing body, but in the second or third layer, the sources said.

Sept 04, 2021 - 10:27 (IST)

Afghanistan Crisis Latest Update

Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar likely to head new govt, say reports

Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar will lead a new Afghan government set to be announced shortly, sources in the Islamist group told Reuters on Friday, as its fighters battled forces loyal to the vanquished republic in the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul.

Baradar, who heads the Taliban’s political office, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, in senior positions in the government, three sources said.

Haibatullah Akhunzada, the Taliban’s supreme religious leader, will focus on religious matters and governance within the framework of Islam, another Taliban source said.

Afghanistan Crisis Latest Updates: Beyond the trauma of the Kabul evacuation, Biden is pitching a much broader retreat: a halt to using vast military resources to impose order and US values around the planet.

Tolo News kept broadcasting, but like the rest of the country's TV and radio stations, it now faces a tough and uncertain future under the Taliban, whose return has sent fear coursing through the media.

In the limited engagement that India has had with the Taliban, the new Afghan rulers have indicated that they would be reasonable in addressing New Delhi's concerns, the foreign secretary

The Taliban are due to form a government within days despite fighting in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley where forces battling the hardline Islamists say they are enduring "heavy" assaults.

The Islamists face the enormous challenge of shifting gears from insurgent group to governing power, days after the United States fully withdrew its troops and ended two decades of war.

But they are still battling to extinguish the last flame of resistance in the Panjshir Valley, which held out for a decade against the Soviet Union's occupation and also the Taliban's first rule from 1996-2001.

Late Friday, celebratory gunfire rang out across Kabul as rumours spread the valley had fallen, but the Taliban made no official claim and a resident told AFP by phone the reports were false.

Fighters from the National Resistance Front -- made up of anti-Taliban militia and former Afghan security forces -- are understood to have significant weapon stockpiles in the valley, which lies around 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Kabul.

Earlier Friday, Ali Maisam Nazary, a spokesman for the Panjshir resistance, who is understood to be outside the valley but in close contact with key leader Ahmad Massoud, said the fighting was "heavy" and that Massoud was "busy defending the valley".

Pro-Taliban Twitter accounts aired video clips purporting to show the new regime's fighters had captured tanks and other heavy military equipment inside the valley.

Taliban and resistance tweets suggested the key district of Paryan had been taken and lost again, but that could also not be independently verified.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: September 04, 2021 12:51:29 IST

