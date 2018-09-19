Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani to hold talks with Narendra Modi today, will discuss enhanced bilateral cooperation

New Delhi: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday during which a host of issues, including regional security and the developmental partnership between the two neighbours, are expected to be discussed.

Ghani will arrive in India on Wednesday morning on a day-long visit. He will hold talks with Modi in the afternoon and attend a civic reception hosted by the India Foundation before heading back, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The visit comes just days after India and Afghanistan agreed to enhance cooperation under the New Development Partnership as part of which New Delhi had announced taking up 116 "high impact community developmental projects" in the war-torn country.

The decision to scale up cooperation and collaborate on infrastructure and high impact community development projects had been taken at the third meeting of the Joint Working Group on Political and Security Cooperation between India and Afghanistan in Kabul last week.