You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Afghanistan passenger plane crashes in Taliban-held Ghazni province; no reports of casualties yet, cause of accident unclear

World The Associated Press Jan 27, 2020 18:56:59 IST

  • A passenger plane from Afghanistan's Ariana Airlines crashed on Monday in a Taliban-held area of Ghazni province

  • Arif Noori, spokesman for provincial governor, said the plane went down around 1.10 pm local time in Deh Yak district

  • The cause of the crash was not immediately clear

Kabul: A passenger plane from Afghanistan's Ariana Airlines crashed on Monday in a Taliban-held area of Ghazni province, local officials said.

Afghanistan passenger plane crashes in Taliban-held Ghazni province; no reports of casualties yet, cause of accident unclear

Representational image. AP

Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the plane went down around 1.10 pm local time in Deh Yak district, which is held by the Taliban. Two provincial council members also confirmed the crash.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. The mountainous Ghazni province sits in the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountains and is bitterly cold in winter.

The last major commercial air crash in Afghanistan occurred in 2005 when a Kam Air flight from western Herat to the capital Kabul crashed into the mountains as it tried to land in snowy weather.

The war however has seen a number of deadly crashes of military aircraft. One of the most spectacular occurred in 2013 when an American Boeing 747 cargo jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Bagram air base north of Kabul en route to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. All seven crew member were killed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2020 18:56:59 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores