Afghanistan-origin Indian abducted at gunpoint in Kabul, MEA’s ‘immediate intervention’ sought

Bansri Lal Arendeh was kidnapped along with his staff, who managed to escape, but only after being mercilessly thrashed

A 50-year-old Afghanistan-origin Indian national, identified as Bansri Lal Arendeh, was abducted at gunpoint in Kabul on Tuesday morning from the vicinity of his shop.

According to the information, Arendeh has a business of pharmaceutical products and was on his usual routine along with his staff when they were abducted around 8 am. While his staff managed to escape after being beaten mercilessly, Arendeh is still held hostage. The incident took place in the 11th Police district of Kabul.

Arendeh's family lives in Faridabad near Delhi.

Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of Indian World Forum, confirmed the abduction and said that he had informed the Ministry of External Affairs and requested "their immediate intervention and assistance in this regard".

The local community is following up with the concerned officials and a case has also been registered with local investigation agencies and various search operations were launched by his friends during the day to locate him.

When asked about the incident, Taliban spokesperson for international media Suhail Shaheen said that he didn't know about the incident, but would check with the relevant authorities.

