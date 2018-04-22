You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Afghanistan Elections 2018: Four dead, 15 injured in explosion at voter registration centre in Kabul

World Reuters Apr 22, 2018 12:49:10 IST

Kabul: An explosion apparently caused by a suicide bomber hit a voter registration centre in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday, causing casualties, with at least four people known to have been killed, officials said.

Representational image. AP

Representational image. AP

The attack follows several weeks of relative quiet in Kabul and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Kabul police chief Abdul Rahman Rahimi told Tolo News television that the blast appeared to have been caused by a suicide bomber and had caused casualties but there were no immediate details.

An official from the ministry of public health said ambulances returning from the site had brought at least four dead and 15 wounded into city hospitals but the final toll was not known.

Voter registration centres have been set up across Afghanistan in preparation for long-delayed parliamentary elections due to be held in October and there have been serious concerns that they could be targeted by attacks.

Sunday's blast took place in Dasht-e Barchi, an area of western Kabul inhabited by many members of the mainly Shi'ite Hazara minority, which has been repeatedly hit by attacks claimed by Islamic State.


Updated Date: Apr 22, 2018 12:49 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores