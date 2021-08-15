Afghanistan crisis LIVE Updates: Taliban negotiators are heading to the presidential palace to prepare for a 'transfer' of power.

Kabul was the last stand of the democratic government of President Ashraf Ghani. All other major cities surrendering before the insurgents who ruled the country from 1996 to 2001 with an iron fist.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday morning and was set to seize power in a lightning offensive in Afghanistan, CNN-News18 reported, as residents in the war-torn country stared at a bleak future with the withdrawal of US and Nato troops.

The Taliban fighters were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman. The insurgents did not immediately acknowledge their presence in the capital. However, government offices suddenly began sending workers home early Sunday as military helicopters buzzed overhead. The Associated Press also reported this citing unnamed sources in the Afghan government.

Speaking to CNN-News18, a Taliban spokesperson said, "We have Kabul with us but we will wait for an announcement from the government and for them to handover the regime to the people’s government. We will not do violence."

Taliban spokesman said, "We are awaiting a peaceful transfer of Kabul city" after insurgents enter capital's outskirts. He said that the negotiations for a peaceful handover was already underway and Taliban fighters had been instructed to stay at the city gates till the transition is complete.

Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry reported Sunday that 84 Afghan servicemen crossed the border into Uzbekistan asked for assistance. Uzbek guards detained the group of Afghan military when they crossed the border. The group included three wounded soldiers that needed medical help, the ministry said. The men were offered food and temporary accommodation in Uzbekistan, and the ministry was in touch with Afghan officials regarding the return of Afghan soldiers to their home country.

The British parliament will be recalled from its summer recess next week to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Sky News reported. UK was a key partner in the NATO alliance force in Afghanistan. UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace had defended Britain’s move to pull troops out of the country earlier this week, saying, that the UK could not “go it alone” after the US announced its plans to withdraw. “It would be arrogant to think we could solve Afghanistan unilaterally,” he said.

The Afghan government has not said whether it plans to resist the fall of its last bastion. The handover has been quite speedy and smooth in most other provincial capitals with governors and police officials abandoning charge with little to no resistance

Meanwhile, the country's internal ministry and the armed group both confirmed that the Taliban have begun entering Kabul from all sides, although the fighters will wait away from main district centres till a peaceful handover is complete.

Al Jazeera news website quoted Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's chief of staff as saying "Please don’t worry. There is no problem. The situation of Kabul is under control."

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of fear of reprisals, said Sunday that the goal was a peaceful handing over of the government to the Taliban.

An Afghan official tells The Associated Press that Taliban negotiators are heading to the presidential palace to prepare for a "transfer" of power.

#BREAKING As reported, #AFG interior minister just confirmed the President to resign and power will be transferred to a transitional government. Watch this space for the recorded video -any moment. https://t.co/CzUipqn8Ba

Afghanistan's acting Interior Minister Abdul Satar Mirzakwal said that Kabul would not be attacked and the transition would take place peacefully. He said that the security in Kabul is the responsibility of the security forces

An Afghan official says forces at Bagram air base, home to a prison housing 5,000 inmates, have surrendered to the Taliban. Bagram district chief Darwaish Raufi said Sunday that the surrender handed the one-time American base over to the insurgents. The prison housed both Taliban and Islamic State group fighters.

A Taliban leader in Doha, which has been the site of years-long peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the group, said fighters on Sunday were ordered to refrain from violence and offer safe passage to those wishing to leave Kabul. Another media house Al Arabiya reported that Taliban officials have said that foreigners in Kabul should leave through the airport or otherwise register their presence with Taliban administrators, once they are established.

A Taliban leader in Doha, which has been the site of years-long peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the group, said fighters on Sunday were ordered to refrain from violence and offer safe passage to those wishing to leave Kabul.

A spokesman for the Taliban has confirmed that the militant group will not take the capital Kabul by force. Its fighters have been instructed to stay at the gates of Kabul until a peaceful transition takes place.



Though Ghani said on Saturday consultations were on "inside the government with elders and political leaders, representatives of different levels of the community as well as our international allies", experts feared that the Taliban would not go for any power-sharing agreement, especially in the backdrop of its military successes.

Hours before the Taliban entered Kabul, the US Embassy began evacuating its staff even as President Joe Biden asked the insurgents not to threaten that mission. Helicopters began landing at the US Embassy and rapid shuttle-run flights near the site began. DIplomatic armoured SUVs could be seen leaving the area as officials destroyed sensitive documents.

Thousands of civilians now live in parks and open spaces in Kabul itself. Some ATMs stopped distributing cash as hundreds gathered in front of private banks, trying to withdraw their life savings.

Though the Taliban assured citizens that "it will, as always, protect their life, property and honor", there was a rush to exit the country through the Kabul airport among those who could. There have been reports of targeted killings of civilians from areas captured by the Taliban, known to undermine civil liberties and human rights.

In a military blitzkrieg over the past two weeks, the Taliban has captured all major cities from Mazar-i-Sharif in the north to Kandahar in the south and from Herat in the west to Ghazni in the east.

Many Afghans fear a return to the Taliban's oppressive rule. The group had previously governed Afghanistan under a harsh version of Islamic law in which women were forbidden to work or attend school, and could not leave their homes without a male relative accompanying them.

The Taliban, pushed to a corner after the US entered Afghanistan as part of its campaign against terrorism in 2001, have regrouped over the past few years and launched a swift offensive with Washington setting in motion the final phase of its troops pullout on 1 May. The Taliban's major territorial gains have come since the first week of August.

The US, which once ended the Taliban reign (1996-2001) and singled out the group for harbouring al Qaeda terrorists following the 9/11 attacks, has stuck to its decision to withdraw from the country after two decades of war by 11 September. President Biden maintains that Afghan forces and government should be able to defend their country.

As the country plunged into chaos, the unravelling of Afghan security forces, trained by the US for years, has been spectacular. The combined strength of the Afghan army, air force and police stood at over 300,000 on paper. But there have been reports that the forces have been plagued by corruption and desertion.

The Taliban has defeated, co-opted or sent Afghan security forces --- suffering from mismanagement and corruption --- fleeing from wide swathes of the country, even with some air support by the US.

According to some estimates, the Taliban have a core group of 60,000-75,000 soldiers, with the backing of another 100,000-150,000 militiamen and sympathisers. The group gets a large chunk of its funds from the drugs trade - and is also supported by external forces such as Pakistan. In the recent fighting, the Taliban have seized military assets, including Humvees and machine guns, from the retreating Afghan forces.